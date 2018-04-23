Frances Holcomb (04-22-18)

HULL - Frances Lorene Holcomb, 70, died April 22, 2018, at Piedmont Regional Hospital.
She was born on April 27, 1947, in Bainbridge, Md., the daughter of William Dewitt Holcomb and Amy Lorene (Taylor) Holcomb. She grew up in Athens, Ga., and graduated from Athens High School in 1966. Frances was united in marriage to Neil Erbe in September 1966. They were divorced in 1968. In 1977, she married John Fuller and remained in that relationship until 1986.
Frances was employed by several area businesses, including General Electric, Dairy Pack, and the Atlanta Gas Light Company. During her tenure with the gas company as a Customer Service Representative, she received numerous awards for outstanding interactions with clients. Her most rewarding job was with the Clarke County School District as a paraprofessional. She influenced and enriched the lives of many special needs high school students by mentoring them as a job coach in a variety of local workplaces. Frances retired from the school district in May 2009. She was a member of Hull Baptist Church, the Hull Civic Club, and the Elijah Clarke Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
Frances was devoted to her family and friends, especially to those who needed her support, encouragement, and unconditional love. She was preceded in death by her parents, 17 aunts and uncles and 23 first cousins. Survivors include sisters, Barbara Helen Moore, Hartwell, Ga., Carol Ann Holcomb, Manhattan, Kan.; paternal aunt, Annis L. Herring, Athens, Ga.; maternal uncle, Talley Taylor, Leesburg, Fla.; John Dean, her close friend of more than thirty years; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews in various states of the United States.
Visitation for family, friends, and neighbors will be held at Lord and Stephens, EAST, on April 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service officiated by the Rev. David Cloud will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Athens on April 28, at 10:30 a.m.
Condolences may be left for the family online through the funeral home website at www.lordandstephens.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Madison County Animal Shelter or to the American Diabetes Association and left in care of the Lord and Stephens, EAST.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
