Norman David Lloyd (04-19-18)

Norman David Lloyd, 69, died Thursday, April 19, 2018.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 28, at Next Level Ministries, 323 Carter Rd., Auburn, Ga. Mr. Lloyd will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Saturday, one hour prior to the service. Visitation will be Friday, April 27, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Eberhart & Son Mortuary, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
