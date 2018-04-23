Gloria Virginia Fields (04-12-18)

CALERIA, AL - Gloria Virginia Fields Brown, 71, formerly of Jackson County, Ga., passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018.
She was the daughter of the late L.G. Fields and Mary Gibson Lee. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Sally Belle and James Gibson, and Ella and Lonnie Fields; sister, Linda Kay Fields Taylor; brothers, Michael Gordon Fields, Tennessee, and Patricia E.J. Burch, Blue Ridge, Ga.
Survivors include a daughter, Robin Myers, Alabama; son, Jeffery Lane, Louisiana; grandchildren, Joel Lane, Louisiana, Jake Myers and Jennifer Lavene Alabama; one great-grandson, Thomas Lavene; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 14. Burial was in Southern Heritage Funeral Home Cemetery in Pellham, Ala.
