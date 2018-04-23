WESTMINSTER, S.C. - Mary Louise Thompson, 98, passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Cottingham Hospice House.
Born in Franklin County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Robert Aaron and Nancy Gilbert Thompson. Ms. Thompson formerly worked for the Bank of Braselton, where she was the bookkeeper and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winder, Ga. Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by brothers, Cecil, Clayborn, Clayton, Clarence and Lynn Thompson; and sisters, Myrtie Cheek and Minnie Lee Butler.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Randall and Terry Adkins, Chuck and Cindy King, Eric and Gloria Thompson, Buddy and Tracy King, and Kandi Chavis. Ms. Thompson was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 24, at the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Madison Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
Sandifer Funeral Home, Westminster, S.C., is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Thompson (04-21-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry