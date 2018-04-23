Phyllis Gerrin (04-23-18)

Phyllis Lynn Gerrin, age 48, passed away Monday, April 23, 2018.
She was born June 7, 1969, in Mocksville, N.C., the daughter of the late Grady Craver and Juanita Craver of Arcade, Ga.
Survivors include her husband of 24 years, James Robert Gerrin; son, Nathaniel Scott Craver, Arcade, Ga; daughter, Megan Elaine Gerrin, Hull, Ga; grandson, Chase Jordan Taylor, San Antonio, Texas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Phil and Rose Craver, Comer, Jerry and Becky Craver, Athens, Ga, and Tim Hedrick, Athens, Ga.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marlene and Ricky Dory, Baldwin, Ga., Sissie and James Wood, Cleveland, Ga.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 26, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST, with the Rev. Kenny Davidson officiating. Interment will follow at Grove Chapel Church Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, EAST, Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
