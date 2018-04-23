WINDER - Estelle Jewel Ferguson, 82, passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018, at Winder Health Care following an extended illness.
Ms. Ferguson was born on September 9, 1935, in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her mother, Eloise Meadows; and daughter, Michelle Anderson. She was a member of The Winder Wesleyan Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Oweida Ewing; son, Mike Ferguson and wife Jeanette; grandsons, Michael (Jennifer) Ferguson, Chris (Amanda) Ferguson, Joshua (Catherine) Anderson, Brandon (Chelsea) Anderson; granddaughter, Kelly (Rodney) Moss; great-grandchildren, Victoria and Makayla Gaddis, Christine and Emily Ferguson, Emerson Moss, Kayla Stewart, Tyler Garred; great-great-grandchildren, Mason Norgart, Paisley Ferguson, Cash and Maverick Anderson; and niece, Debbie (husband Jim and son Beau) Francis.
The Family will receive friends Friday, April 27, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, April 27, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Al Garvin officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Estelle Ferguson (04-22-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry