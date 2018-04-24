DANIELSVILLE - Frank Delane Pearson, 85, died Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Pearson was born in Athens, the son of the late Harvey N. and Bertie Mae Goodrum Pearson. Mr. Pearson was retired from the University of Georgia. He was of the Baptist denomination and was a United States Army veteran. Mr. Pearson was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Dudley Pearson; sisters, Lorene Sorrow, Kathryn Swindel, and Annie Ruth Pearson; and brothers, Leroy Pearson, Harold Pearson, and Vince Pearson.
Survivors include his brother, Gene Pearson, Commerce; sisters, Willette Jackson, Nicholson, Vonnie Parnell, Blenda Smith, and Rebecca Bradberry, all of Athens; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 26, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Ronnie Healan and John Ingam officiating with the interment following at Athens Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Frank Pearson (04-24-18)
