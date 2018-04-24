COMMERCE - Sybil Tucker Simpkins, 92 passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Born on July 9, 1925, in Carnesville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Jim and Eula Westbrooks Tucker. She was the widow of Carl A. Simpkins, retired from Sears, a member of First Baptist Church Commerce, and was preceded in death by a daughter, Pam Simpkins.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis "Bo"& Nancy Simpkins, Suwanee; daughter, Cindy Wells, Commerce; sister, Eloise Tucker, Commerce; grandchildren, Jason Shriver, Brian Shiver, Amanda Shiver; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 27, at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Carlton Allen officiating. The family will receive friends Friday at 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Sybil Simpkins (04-24-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry