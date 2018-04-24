GIRLS SOCCER: Red Raiders triumphant on senior night against Monroe Area

To open the girls’ game with Monroe Area, Head Coach Lee Reno allowed senior Parker Minish to start and then leave the field to applause from the crowd. Minish has missed most of her senior year with an injury so being able to record one more start and take a bow in front of the crowd was a nice gesture. But fellow senior Stormie Melendez ensured that the night would only get better. She scored a pair of goals to help lead her team to victory one last time, 4-2.
“It’s definitely one of those nights where you want to get the win,” Reno said. “On, because we want to send our seniors off the right way. And two, because we put in so much time and effort so they can play their best on this night. So, I was really excited that this group got the win tonight. Our season didn’t go 100-percent as planned due to some injuries. For the most part, the way these girls handled everything the way they did, their such a fantastic group.”
The first 12 minutes of the game featured a ton of action that made it look as though the game would be high scoring for both sides. Melendez opened the game with an early goal, breaking away from defenders and bouncing the ball off the keeper. Monroe Area scored moments later to tie the game, but fellow senior Mary-Michael Chasteen drilled a shot past the near-post from the left side to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead just 12 minutes into the game.
Then the pace slowed down and Madison County benefited. Eventually, at the 24th minute, Kinley Phillips took a hard shot from outside the box that just brushed the keeper’s hands before going into the goal. That extended the lead to 3-1. Melendez put the game out of reach at the 66th minute when she cleaned up a missed shot by Sarah Jacobs from the opposite side of the goal. The Purple Hurricanes added one more goal at the 68th minute, but that was it. Madison County held on to seal the 4-2 victory.
“There’s a lot of leadership in this senior group,” he said. “And out of everything, out of everything to replace, that leadership is going to be the area we look at most to see who’s going to fill those shoes and who’s ready to step up.
GIRLS SOCCER: Red Raiders triumphant on senior night against Monroe Area
