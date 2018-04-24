BOYS SOCCER: Red Raiders beat a bigger and faster Monroe Area team

Monroe Area had the bigger team, they had the faster team, and they had the more athletic team. But they didn’t have the better team. Madison County did have the better team however.
Despite the physical mismatch, Madison County controlled possession of the ball and produced two goals to defeat the Purple Hurricanes 2-0 on senior night.
“It wasn’t the greatest soccer ever,” said head coach Jose Rodriguez. “But we won, and that’s what we want. It was good for me to see some players play some positions that I would want them to play next year. We were the better team, but their keeper did great.”
The Red Raiders outclassed Monroe on the field in terms of skill and game knowledge, but they had nothing to show for it after 50 minutes of play. The game was tied 0-0 at halftime with a few of Madison County’s shots barely missing the frame. That all changed when Bryan Pacheco entered the game. He energized his teammates and immediately made his mark. He took a long pass from midfield, broke away from a defender and launched the ball past the keeper to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 lead at the 53rd minute.
“Once we got that one goal, we calmed down,” he said. “We started playing more mentally aware and not just emotionally aware. He [Pacheco] did phenomenal. He came in, gave us what we needed and he did it well.”
Eric Bravo put the game out of reach at the 68th minute when he shot a cross into the net to extend the lead to 2-0. The Raiders continued to clutch the ball for the remaining 12 minutes until the final buzzer that signaled a Red Raider victory.
All year, Rodriguez has said that this was the senior class that was going to lay the foundation for future success for Madison County soccer.
“I think it’s done,” Rodriguez said. “I wasn’t expecting myself to say so soon, but I think the foundation is done at this point. We did what we wanted to do in region, which is get a win. We’ve built on that, played more competitively against other region opponents. This is the first time in a few years that we won a region match, we doubled the wins from last year. We scored more and got scored on less.”
