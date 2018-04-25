Development Authority of Banks County Chairman Scott Ledford announced April 17, a new business is slated for the Banks Crossing area. Ledford said the SOAR Properties Group had closed the purchase of a one-acre lot in the Banks Crossing Industrial Park on April 13. The group plans to con- struct a Popeye’s Restaurant on the site that is one of the lots located in front of Boots Etc.
Ledford also said there was a contract on a second lot in front of Boots Etc.
“It is currently going through due diligence,” Ledford said.
Ledford added he hoped to be able to announce the plans for this lot in the next couple of weeks.
The Development Authority continues to work to bring more jobs and revenue into Banks County. Work is continuing on the Diana Food project in the industrial park.
See more news from the Development Authority in this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Popeyes coming to Banks Crossing
