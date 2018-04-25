Braselton planners gave the initial green light Monday for a senior living community off Hwy. 347.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted at its April 23 meeting to recommend approval of Friendship Rd., LLC’s, request to construct a senior living development with public commercial/retail space. The Braselton Town Council will hold a second public hearing on the request May 10 with a possible vote May 14.
Friendship Rd., LLC, wants to annex 62 acres into the town and develop a mix of attached and detached residences. That includes 177 age-restricted detached units and an age-restricted multi-family apartment facility with 120 independent living units, 50 assisted living units and 30 memory care units.
Approximately 39,000 sq. ft. of retail/office space is also planned. That portion of the project will front Hwy. 347 and will be open to the public.
Other amenities are also planned for the residential developments including community centers and gardens.
See the full story in the April 25 issue of The Braselton News.
Planners OK ‘Friendship Village’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry