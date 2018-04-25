Ruppel to lease old WJPS lunchroom

Cotton Calf owner Matt Ruppel plans to lease the old cafeteria at the former West Jackson Primary School.

The Jackson County Board of Education last week approved moving forward with a plan to lease the old kitchen and cafeteria space to Ruppel.

The lease calls for monthly payments of $1,500 for the first year, going up to $4,500 per month in the fourth year. Ruppel is owner of the Cotton Calf restaurant in Braselton.

