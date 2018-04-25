This week, several local schools began the annual ritual of student standardized testing known as the Georgia Milestones. But one area parent alleged last week that after she decided to pull her son from the testing, the Jefferson City School system told her to just keep her child at home during the tests.
“I have a right to refuse (her son taking the test) and (Jefferson superintendent) Dr. John Jackson’s response was that my son has to miss 12 days of school; but that’s against the truancy law,” said Jennifer LaValle. LaValle took her complaint to an Atlanta television station, which also quoted Jackson as saying parents who don’t want their children taking the test should just stay home those days.
But Jackson said this week that any child who shows up at school, but doesn’t take the test, would be supervised.
“Certainly, if a child reports to school after the parent has requested that they not be tested, that child will be appropriately supervised while the remainder of the students are being tested,” he told The Herald.
Jackson said that opting-out is something new to the system.
See the full story in the April 25 issue of The Jackson Herald.
DOE: No provision for ‘opting-out’ of state testing
