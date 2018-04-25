Commerce council approves moratorium

The Commerce City Council approved a 90-day moratorium on giving business licenses to new businesses in commercial zones.
The city is in the process of updating zoning requirements, so to eliminate confusion, leaders decided to temporarily suspend giving new licenses until the updates are finished. The moratorium will not have any effect on current business. The moratorium will expire at midnight on July 16.
See the full story in the April 25 issue of The Jackson Herald.
