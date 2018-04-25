Jefferson active adult apartments get initial OK

A request to build active-adult apartments near a major Jefferson intersection got the initial go-ahead last week.
The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission approved two requests from Tapestry Development Group for 9 acres on Commerce Rd. at SR 82 (behind the Shell Station) at its April 17 meeting. Jefferson’s City Council will hold a second public hearing on the request at its May 14 meeting.
Tapestry is requesting a multi-family residential rezoning and a variance for building height. Developers plan a three-story apartment building (73 units in total).
Brendan Barr, who spoke for the application, said the development is for “fully independent adults.” No healthcare, meals or medication services will be provided. Apartments will be full residences with kitchens.
There was no opposition to the project at the April 17 meeting and the requests were approved with seven conditions.
In addition to the apartments, various amenities are also proposed including a courtyard, community room and walking trail. Planners asked the developers to consider connecting the walking trails to SR 82 (if it can meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements).
See the full story in the April 25 issue of The Jackson Herald.
