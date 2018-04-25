Soccer: Lady Wildcats fall in overtime in first round

The Apalachee girls soccer team’s great season came to a crushing end Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats, the No. 2 seed from GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA, hosted Dunwoody in the first round of state playoffs, but they needed more than home-field advantage to overcome the No. 3 seed from Region 7. They lost 2-1 in overtime after allowing a goal just 50 seconds into the second overtime period.
Apalachee (11-5-1), which entered the match ranked No. 8 in AAAAAA, struggled with possession for most of the match. Dunwoody clogged all passing lanes and always seemed to get the favorable bounce. Despite that, the Lady Wildcats only trailed 1-0 with five minutes left in the game. The only goal they allowed was from a corner kick midway through the first half.
With five minutes left in regulation, Skylar Gordon had the ball inside the box with the keeper away from the goal. Taylor Salvaggio ran to the top of the box and yelled for the ball. Gordon made the pass and Salvaggio drilled the shot into an almost empty net for the equalizer.
That goal re-energized the Lady Wildcats, who controlled the ball and had a few chances to score the game-winner.
But regulation ended with the match tied 1-1 instead. The Lady Wildcats continued to maintain possession for the first overtime period, but they still couldn’t score. Dunwoody began the second overtime with the ball, and less than minute into the period, the visiting Wildcats (9-7-2) scored on a bouncer that Emily Brooks couldn’t stop.
It was the first time in program history the Lady Wildcats had hosted a playoff match.
Dunwoody advances to the second round to face Creekview next week.
