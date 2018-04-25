Rosemary Sykes (04-19-18)

Rosemary Rolt Sykes passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
Born in Thomasville, Ga. on March 9, 1947, Rosemary was the daughter of the late Oris Raymond Rolt and Annie Mae (Ann) Barber Rolt of Thomasville. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Rolt Fleming.
Rosemary was named by her grandfather, Raymond Charles Rolt. In 1939, Mr. Rolt bought a building which was part of Young's Female College and converted it into The Rosemary Inn. It was the winter home of many Northerners during that era. Mr. Rolt grew beautiful roses and camellias in the gardens there, grafting and naming a special camellia for each of his granddaughters. Rosemary and her family lived in the inn for a brief period of time after she was born.
During her youth, Rosemary was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was active in the choir and youth fellowship. Her fondest memories were attending the Presbyterian Music Conference in Montreat, N.C. with her church friends in the summer.
In 1965, Rosemary graduated from Thomasville High School. She attended Valdosta State College and later became a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. After her marriage, she and her family moved to Atlanta, Ga. She worked at BP Air for several years before moving home to Thomasville.
Rosemary was a sweet, gentle, and kind-hearted person who dearly loved her family.
Survivors in addition to her mother include sons, Quintin (Jennifer) Sykes, Columbia, S.C. and Sean (Kari) Sykes, Alpharetta, Ga.; her former husband and father of her children, Quintin Sykes, Jr., Thomasville, Ga.; granddaughters, Sarah Rose Sykes, Anna Sykes, Molly Sykes, Caroline Sykes, and Quincy Sykes; grandsons, Brady Sykes and Cooper Sykes; sisters, Pat (Matt) Crane, Winder, Ga.; Kathy (Steve) Lincoln, Valdosta, Ga.; and her brother, Raymond Rolt, Brunswick, Ga.; nephews, Stephen Crane, Winder, Ga., Jep (Dawn) Crane, Nicholson, Ga., Stephen (Mary Scott) Lincoln, Valdosta, Ga., and Parker (Julee) Lincoln, Valdosta, Ga.; nine great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-nephew; and many extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Sunday, April 22, at 3 p.m., led by Dr. Timothy Filston, minister of First Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemary's memory to the First Presbyterian Church, 225 East Jackson Street, Thomasville, GA 31792. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guest register at www.allenfh.com
Allen & Allen Funeral Home, Thomasville, is in charge of arrangements.
