The Banks County Lady Leopards and the Banks County Leopard tennis team, both find themselves in familiar territory: the Sweet 16.
Not only is it familiar territory in terms of both teams making it back to the Sweet 16, like last season, but both teams will be hosting Callaway High School in Homer. Matches are set for today (Wednesday) at the Banks County Recreation Department tennis courts. The boys’ team will play at 2 p.m. with the girls’ match to follow.
In order to advance to the Sweet 16, both the Lady Leopards and Leopards had to get past their first-round opponents. The Lady Leopards cruised past Pepperell 3-0. The Leopards’ fate wasn’t decided until the final match was complete as they downed Armuchee 3-2.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Tennis: BCHS teams set to host Callaway in the Sweet 16
