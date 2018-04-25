Track and Field: Leopards claim 4th-straight region crown

After last week’s Region 8-AA track meet, the Banks County High School boys’ team showed again that they are the measuring stick for all the region track contenders.
The Leopards, behind a win by the 4x400 meter relay team to end the meet, captured their fourth straight region championship. Their 162 total bested second-place Elbert County by 34 points.
The top-four finishers in each event are also moving on to the state sectionals, which takes place this Saturday at Gordon Central High School in Calhoun.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
