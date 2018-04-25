Baseball: Leopards go 1-3 in final week of season

The Banks County High School baseball season came to an end last week as the Leopards defeated Walhalla 11-1 in the final game of their 2018 season. The Leopards finished the season with a 13-17 record.
The 10-run win over Walhalla last Friday ended after the sixth inning due to the run-rule. The Leopards were able to amass 11 hits in the win.
Most all of the damage on the scoreboard came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tied 1-1, the Leopards busted loose for seven runs in the inning. They led 8-1 going into the bottom of the sixth, but added their final three runs to put the game away.
Grant Rylee pitched all six innings, recording seven strikeouts. Rylee tossed 15 first-pitch strikes. Caden Cotton led the way at the plate, recording two hits and three RBIs.
CJ Thomas recorded two hits and two RBIs. Clay Angel also recorded two RBIs.
