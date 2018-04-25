Barrow BOE member objects to AP text; board hears about mental health

The Barrow County Board of Education will vote on one textbook for an advanced placement government and politics course.
Three other AP textbooks – biology, calculus and statistics – will be on the consent agenda Tuesday.
Board vice chair Lynn Stevens said she would like to separate that text from the others. She said she had “serious concerns” about the book.
“We get a lot of static,” she said from parents and community residents about “indoctrination” of students.
Stevens cited a cartoon in the book that set the First and Second Amendments of the Constitution against one another.
She said the book has “page after page after page” of information like that.
Other board members said the cartoon might be for illustration purposes.
Board member Michael Shelley said he would have to know the context in which the cartoon is used. He asked about the teacher’s manual for the course to see how it fits in the curriculum.
Melinda Kay, the director of secondary education for the district, said students learn to analyze meaning and significance of materials in the course.
Stevens said after the meeting she would meet with superintendent Chris McMichael before the board meeting next week.
MENTAL HEALTH
The board also heard Matt Thompson, director of student and data services, report on items the district has emphasized this year for additional mental health services for students.
Board members have discussed discipline and mental health issues in the past three or four board meetings.
Board members Garey Huff Sr. and Rolando Alvarez have supported increasing programs for mental health in the schools.
Thompson told the board that in a 2016-17 student health survey, 28.9 percent of Barrow middle and high school students reported being sad or withdrawn at least three days in the past 30 days.
Huff called that percentage “unbelievable.”
