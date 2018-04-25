BASEBALL: Region champs ready for state-tourney test

Jefferson survived and even thrived in an arduous 8-AAAA by winning the region. Now, the Dragons will test their survival skills in the state playoffs.
With a No. 1 seed in hand, Jefferson (18-9) will host Region 7-AAAA No. 4 seed Chestatee (16-14) in a best-of-three series, starting Thursday with a doubleheader at 5 pm. A third game will be played Friday at 5:55 p.m. at home if needed.
“We definitely want to play at home as long as possible,” coach Tommy Knight said. “Winning the No. 1 seed is your best to doing that. So, we’re very excited about that. Our crowds have been good. Our fans are awesome.”
finished tied atop the region with 11-4 records, but the Dragons owned the tiebreaker due to their 2-1 series finished tied atop the region with 11-4 records, but the Dragons owned the tiebreaker due to their 2-1 series win over the Titans.
The 8-AAAA title marked the program’s fourth region championship in the last six years and ninth under Knight.
“Our region, top to bottom, is as good as any in the state for sure,” Knight said. “To be able to compete and win some games you’re not supposed to win and win the region … I’m very proud of the guys being able to do that.”
For the rest of this story, see the April 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
