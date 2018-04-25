JCCHS ‘on the right track’ after pair of runner-up finishes at region meet

Jackson County coach Matt King considered last week’s region meet yet another building block for a program trending upward.
Both the girls’ and boys’ programs finished as runners-up at the 8-AAA meet held Wednesday and Friday at East Jackson.
“We’re on the right track,” King said. “We took over a couple of years ago and it was barely scoring and now we’re consistently fighting for top spots. It’s a beautiful, nice thing that we’ve got going on right now. I’m really proud of the kids.”
The girls’ team totaled 139 points, finishing behind East Jackson (156 points), while the boys’ team tallied 132.5 points to finish behind Hart County (150 points).
“Last year we had two, this year we had four,” King said. “Right trajectory, right where we want to be and we’re really, really, really young, so it looks good.”
On the girls’ side, Jenna Robinson repeated as region high-jump champion (5-2), and Karis Harbin continued her standout senior season with a region tittle in the discus (101-10). Kayla Sheppard added a win in the 3,200 meters (12:58.30)
For the boys’ Seth Caylor, the state’s leader in the pole vault, maintained his dominance in that event with his second region vaulting title, clearing 13-6.
