BASEBALL: Tigers set to host Wheeler Co. in first round of playoffs

Wednesday, April 25. 2018
Last year, the Commerce High School baseball team made it to the Class A Public state playoffs; however, they played the first round on the road and were eliminated quickly.
This season, with a strong finish to the regular season, the Tigers are back in the state playoffs and for the first round will be at home in Commerce. The Tigers (17-11) will host Wheeler County. The first two games of the series are scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The “if” game is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
“This group gets along well and has been playing with more confidence down the stretch,” head coach Steve Cotrell said. “I don’t know a whole lot about Wheeler at this time as it went from Atkinson to Washington Wilkes to Wheeler all (on Monday).”
Old Website

