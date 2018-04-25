Jackson County took down a highly-rated foe in Class AA in warming up for the Class AAA state playoffs.
The Panthers beat Callaway, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, 5-1 last Thursday on Senior Night.
“That really sets the tone from a confidence stand point and knowing what we can do when we play well … We’ve just got to build on it,” Jackson County coach Jonathan Gastley said.
Jackson County (13-16) will play Greater Atlanta Christian (19-9) on the road in the first-round of the playoffs. A doubleheader is slated for Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. A third game is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. if needed.
Against Callaway, Jackson County starting pitcher Paul Foley stymied the visiting Cavaliers (20-9), throwing a complete game and allowing five hits. He allowed one unearned run and walked just one batter while striking out six.
“He’s just really been phenomenal this year and done a lot of good things for us and really stepped up,” Gastley said. “Each time he goes out he continues to get better and continues to grow.”
For the rest of this story, see the April 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Panthers knock off ranked foe, ready for state playoffs
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry