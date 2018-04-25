TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson girls’ middle school team brings home state gold

The Jefferson girls’ middle school track and field team perhaps provided a glimpse of the future by winning a state championship at the Georgia middle school meet this past Friday and Saturday at Parkview High School.
The Dragons finished with 86 points, finishing 16.66 points ahead of second-place Carrollton.
“Everything came together at the right time for this incredible group of hard working young ladies,” Jefferson coach Lori Alexander said. “The future is bright for the track Dragons, and I can’t wait to watch them for years to come.”
Seven different athletes scored points for Jefferson, including three state champions — Deshona Gaither (400 meters), Katherine Law (3,200 meters) and Jada Pittman (long jump) — in securing the title.
Four of the team’s six relay teams also recorded points.
“It truly was a total team effort to take first place in the state across all classifications,” Alexander said.
For the rest of this story, see the April 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
