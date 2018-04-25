One of Jackson County’s top pitchers, Paul Foley, has made his collegiate baseball decision public.
The senior announced via Twitter last week that he has committed to Emmanuel College.
“Very grateful and excited to announce my commitment to Emmanuel College to further my career in baseball,” he wrote. “It’s been a great ride so far and I can’t wait to see what God has in store for me. Thank you to everyone who has supported me.”
BASEBALL: JCCHS’s Foley commits to Emmanuel College
