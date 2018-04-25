BASEBALL: JCCHS’s Foley commits to Emmanuel College

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, April 25. 2018
One of Jackson County’s top pitchers, Paul Foley, has made his collegiate baseball decision public.
The senior announced via Twitter last week that he has committed to Emmanuel College.
“Very grateful and excited to announce my commitment to Emmanuel College to further my career in baseball,” he wrote. “It’s been a great ride so far and I can’t wait to see what God has in store for me. Thank you to everyone who has supported me.”
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.