Jackson County girls’ coach Matt Maier was named Region 8-AAA Coach of the Year while 14 Jackson County players earned all-region honors between the boys’ and girls’ teams.
Four girls’ players earned first team honors: Abbie Venable, Montgomery Garland, Lindsey Fowler and Serenity Castillo. Savanna Gilstrap, Meilssa Ventura, Kayley Medrano and Harley Martin were second-team selections.
On the boys’ side, Ryan Xiong, Vinny Voltner and Hunter Cantrell were all first-team selections. Jose Ventura, Dino Kalac and Zach Soto were all named to the second team.
