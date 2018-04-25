SOCCER: Six EJCHS players named to all-region team

Wednesday, April 25. 2018
Four East Jackson boys’ were named to the recently-released all-region team for 8-AAA, while two girls players made the list.
Owen Gates and Luis Hernandez were first-team boys’ selections, and Trevor Williams and Jesus Perez were named to the boys’ second team.
On the girls’ side, Brynna Cozzens was a first-team all-region girls’ selection, while Shelby Cozzens made the girls’ second team.
