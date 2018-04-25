TRACK AND FIELD: Jefferson girls run away with Region 8-AAAA title

If there’s a key word Jefferson coach Brandon Vinson stressed to his team at the region meet, it was “compete.” And his team managed to do that quite well.
The Jefferson girls’ track team racked up 176 points at Thursday’s 8-AAA at North Oconee meet to cruise to the region title. The Dragons finished by 34 points over second-place St. Pius X.
“I’m very proud of them,” Vinson said. “One thing we talked about was just competing. It’s been a while since we kind of competed, and we had a couple of injuries, but everybody came out and we had some perform to the best, and it paid off.”
Senior standout Akera Benton won the region high-point championship for the third year in a row, taking gold in the long jump, triple jump and 400 meters. She also ran on the Dragons’ region champion 4 x 100-meter team.
“That’s pretty impressive,” Vison said of Benton’s streak of region high-point titles. “She’s improved each time and broke records.”
JEFFERSON BOYS SECOND AT REGION
A loaded St. Pius X team was as good as advertised, but Jefferson still managed its share of highlights in a second-place finish at the region meet.
Clay Pender swept the 800 and 1,600 meters and four other Dragons won region titles as Jefferson placed second in 8-AAA with 162 points, 21 points behind St. Pius X.
“We’ll get better,” coach Brady Sigler said. “We’re still in contention. We lost to a team that might win state, and we battled them. You’re never going to have everything go right. I thought our kids grew up (Thursday). I thought they learned some lessons.”
