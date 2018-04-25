Jefferson mountain bike team seeks more members

The Jefferson Mountain Bike team looks to add more members to its roster heading into its second season this fall.
The team is open to anyone in middle or high school, regardless of experience level. No tryouts are involved.
The program completed its inaugural season with 19 bikers. Coach Bob Kerr hopes to have at least 30 riders for this year’s team.
In addition to seeking more bikers in general, the team is also trying to recruit more female riders. One female biker participated in the program last year.
There’s also an effort to grow the sport county-wide with riders being sought for a Jackson County composite team. The Jefferson and Jackson County teams, though separate, would hold joint practices.
Practices will be held in Jefferson on a course Kerr constructed on his property and on trails in Commerce, Chicopee and Fort Yargo and at Road Atlanta.
Practices begin July 1. The first meet will be held on the first weekend of September.
For those needing financial assistance, loaner bikes are available. The state league also offers scholarships.
The team also seeks more local sponsors to help cover expenses for the riders.
Jefferson finished 30th out of 47 teams in the league during its inaugural season with multiple top-10 finishes from individual riders.
For more information, contact Kerr at 678-438-6004.
