TRACK AND FIELD: EJCHS girls make history with first region track title

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, April 25. 2018
The thought of a region title crossed East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton’s mind about a month ago. On Friday night, his team delivered.
“I started thinking about it three or four weeks ago,” he said. “I said we may have a chance to contend for the region championship. So, we started placing girls in places where I thought they could pick up points.”
All the strategizing worked. The East Jackson girls won their first region title in program history over of course of the two-day region meet with 156 points, out-pacing rival Jackson County for the top spot by 17 points.
“I’m very proud of them,” Sitton said. “We didn’t have a lot of girls, but we had a lot of girls that contributed.
Shiquita Sturdivant added to the historic night by winning the region’s high-point championship, becoming the first East Jackson athlete to do so.
For the rest of this story, see the April 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.