TRACK AND FIELD: EJCHS girls make history with first region track title

The thought of a region title crossed East Jackson coach Tomy Sitton’s mind about a month ago. On Friday night, his team delivered.
“I started thinking about it three or four weeks ago,” he said. “I said we may have a chance to contend for the region championship. So, we started placing girls in places where I thought they could pick up points.”
All the strategizing worked. The East Jackson girls won their first region title in program history over of course of the two-day region meet with 156 points, out-pacing rival Jackson County for the top spot by 17 points.
“I’m very proud of them,” Sitton said. “We didn’t have a lot of girls, but we had a lot of girls that contributed.
Shiquita Sturdivant added to the historic night by winning the region’s high-point championship, becoming the first East Jackson athlete to do so.
For the rest of this story, see the April 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
