BOYS' TENNIS: JCCHS boys punch ticket to second round

A year after making its first Sweet 16 appearance, the Jackson County boys’ tennis team wasted little time in securing a return trip.
The Region 8-AAA champion Panthers advanced to the second round of the state tournament for the second year in a row with a 4-1 win over visiting Lumpkin County last Tuesday in the Class AAA tournament. Jackson County will host No. 3 Lovett today (Wednesday) at 5 p.m. in the Sweet 16.
“We have made back to back Sweet 16 appearances for the first time ever, I think, and I am so proud of what these young men have accomplished,” coach Wayne Brooks said.
GIRLS’ SEASON ENDS
The Jackson County girls’ tennis team bowed out of the Class AAA tournament with a 3-0 loss to Greater Atlanta Christian Thursday in the first round. The Panthers finished with a 10-11 record.
“From the matches against GAC, we show some promise for next year’s returners,” Brooks said.
