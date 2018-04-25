With its sights set on a deep run through the Class AAAA bracket, the Jefferson boys’ tennis team made sure not to linger too long in the first round.
The Dragons quickly disposed of visiting three-seed Chestatee last Tuesday with a 5-0 win to advance to the Class AAAA Sweet 16. Jefferson will host No. 4 seed Chapel Hill today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m.
“I thought we played extremely sharp and were focused on taking what was in front of us,” first-year coach Dawson Bryan said.
For the rest of this story, see the April 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' TENNIS: Jefferson tennis team marches on to Sweet 16
