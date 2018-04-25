BOYS' SOCCER: Jackson Co. boys excited about playoff positioning

The Jackson County boys’ soccer team hopes Friday’s first-round state tournament matchup against Dawson County is just a start.
The second-seeded Panthers (6-10) will host the third-seeded Tigers out of Region 7-AAA Friday at home at 6 p.m.
“We are extremely excited to host the game this Friday at Panther stadium,” coach Tammi Gowen said. “The young men on our team deserve this position. They’ve worked hard up to now and will continue to work hard during the playoffs. Everyone should be looking forward to what they will do.”
The winner faces either North Murray or Towers in the second round.
