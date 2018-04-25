GIRLS' SOCCER: JCCHS girls wary of strong four seed

The Jackson County girls’ soccer team managed an extremely tough first-round draw last season against Adairsville. The bracket wasn’t exactly kind to the Panthers this time around either.
Top-seeded Jackson County (13-4) will face North Hall in the opening round of the Class AAA tournament Thursday at 6 p.m. The Trojans (8-7-1) earned a No. 4 seed out of a stout 7-AAA soccer region, but the top three seeds in 7-AAA all rank in the Class AAA top 10.
“North Hall is a well-coached team and will provide a stiff challenge for us,” coach Matt Maier said. “In a different region, they would be higher than a No. 4 seed. We will have to play well if we hope to come away with a win.”
For the rest of this story, see the April 25 edition of The Jackson Herald.
