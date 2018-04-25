BOYS' SOCCER: Dragons excited to play highly-ranked foe in round one

Jefferson coach Casey Colquitt sees a tall task as also a prime opportunity.
The No. 3 seed Dragons (11-4-1) will play No. 2 seed Chestatee on the road Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs. The 14-2 War Eagles were ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA earlier in the year and now sit at No. 3 in the rankings.
“Chestatee High School is a well-coached and disciplined team … I’m excited to play some great competition with my group of guys,” Colquitt said. “My boys are working extremely hard and peaking at the right moment.”
GIRLS TAKING ON MARIST
If the Jefferson girls are to embark on another deep state tournament run, they’ll have to do some giant killing in the first round.
The Dragons (10-5-1), who advanced to the Final Four last year, will play Marist (15-1) Thursday at 6 p.m. on the road. Jefferson lost to Marist in the semifinals last year.
Marist, the No. 2 seed out of Region 7-AAAA is ranked No. 2 in the state.
This is the eighth-straight year the Jefferson girls have reached the state playoffs. They closed the regular season with a 5-0 win over Stephens County.
