Robert Davis (04-23-18)

Robert Lee Davis, 87, died April 23, 2018.
Mr. Davis was the son of the late Homer and Stella Sorrells Davis and was a United States Army Vet. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Junette Davis; daughter, Sharon Lee Davis; and brother, Alton Davis.
Survivors include his children, Pam (Cliff) Bennett and Regina (Bo) Olmstead; grandchildren, Jeff Fraser, Shawn Fraser, Charlene Fraser, Andrea (Justin) Fuglio, Josh (Amy) Bennett, Stacy (Alex) Baggett, Jennifer (Chris) Chandler, and Tori (Nick) Rhode; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Fuglio, Kaleb Fuglio, Cole Bennett, Reese Bennett, Rowan Bennett, Rachel Chandler and Caroline Chandler.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
