Barrow County School System FY2019 budget would be $127M

Barrow County’s school budget for Fiscal Year 2019 would increase nearly $8 million over the current budget – if the board of education approves the proposed budget.
The school district budget tentatively calls for spending $127.4 million and using nearly $2.5 million in reserve funds.
The current budget is about $119 million and uses about $3.6 million in reserve funds.
The reserve funds for June 30, 2018, were projected to be about $6 million. The FY2019 budget projects the starting reserves, June 30, 2018, to be about $10 million. After using the reserves, it is projected to be about $7.5 million.
The board heard its first presentation of budget numbers at its meeting last week and discussed those and an additional $4.1 million in other items at its work session Tuesday.
The budget is expected to be tentatively approved Tuesday at the board’s regular meeting. The budget and tentative millage rate, the current 18.5 mills, are expected to be approved at the June 5 meeting.
Public hearings on the budget are set for 2 p.m. June 7 and 6 p.m. June 14. Both hearings will be at the central school office.
The final approval is planned for a called meeting June 19. Public hearings on the millage rate are planned for 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. June 20. The millage rate will be set at a June 28 meeting.
See more in the April 25 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
