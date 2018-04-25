Baseball: Bulldoggs' playoff doubleheader pushed back to Friday

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, April 25. 2018
With the threat of rain lingering Thursday, the Winder-Barrow baseball team's GHSA Class AAAAAA first-round playoff doubleheader has been pushed back to Friday, beginning at 4 p.m.
The sixth-ranked Bulldoggs, the Region 8 champions, will be hosting Region 7 No. 4 seed Dunwoody in a best-of-three series. The if-necessary third game would be played Saturday at a time to be announced.
See full coverage of the series in the May 2 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.