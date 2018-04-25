Softball: Knights swept in semifinals

After putting together a dominant run throughout the season, the Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team ran into a buzzsaw Wednesday.
The Knights were swept on the road in two games by The King's Academy of Woodstock in the GICAA state semifinals, losing 12-0 in four innings in the opener and 13-2 in five innings in the second game, to finish the season 12-3.
A disastrous second inning in both games proved too much for the Knights to overcome. In game one, The King's Academy scored a run in the bottom of the first and then six in the second to break things open. The Knights' only hit came from Lindzie Owen in the fourth inning.
BCA took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first of game two. Owen led off with a single, took second on a sacrifice bunt by Olivia Morgan, stole third and then scored on a squeeze bunt by Jadyn Goddard, who reached safely. Goddard later came around to score on a steal of home. But The King's Academy struck back with six runs in the second, two in the fourth and four in the fifth to take full control.
Despite the loss, it was a solid season for BCA, which was competing at the varsity level for the first time since 2013.
See more in the May 2 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
