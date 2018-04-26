COLBERT - Frank Milton Hale, 76, passed away April 25, 2018.
He was the son of the late Frank T. and Eleise Hale. Mr. Hale was preceded in death by sisters, Charlotte and Linda Hale; brothers, Talmadge Moore and Edward Hale; and nephews, Scott and Frank Hale and David Moore. He was a bricklayer for 40 years.
Memorial services are Friday April 27, at 6 p.m. at Anchor Bible Church with the Revs. Barry Black and Ralph Arnold officiating. The family will visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Frances Hale; children, Jeff (Tammy) Hale, Angelo (Kathy) Wheeler and Shonda Harbin; brother, Howard Hale; grandchildren, Brison, Chase and Cody Harbin and Madison Hale.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Frank Hale (04-25-18)
