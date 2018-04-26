Wayne Wiley (04-25-18)

JEFFERSON - Wayne Milton Wiley, formerly of Anderson, S.C., died Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
He was the son of the late Samuel Lee Wiley and Emma Poole Wiley. He was born in Oglethorpe County, Ga. on September 23, 1923, but he resided in Stephens County, Ga. most of his early life. He and Gwendolyn Whitmire were married on May 25, 1946. They lived in Anderson, S.C. from 1947 to 2002. He was preceded in death by a sister Louise Jarrett; and son-in-law, Daniel Rainey.
Mr. Wiley graduated from Stephens County High School and Kansas City, Mo. School of Watchmaking. He was watchmaker for Cochran Jewelry in Anderson, S.C. for 33 years and for Phil Jewelers for 20 years. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and in France and Germany. He was an active member of the 137th Ordnance Association.
In Anderson he was a member of Pope Drive Baptist Church for 51 years, a member of the King Sunday School Class, serving as Deacon and R.A. leader. He and his wife moved to Jefferson in 2002 and joined the First Methodist Church and the Stan Escoe Sunday School Class.
Survivors include his wife, Gwen; son, Richard Wiley and his wife Gayle, Greensboro, N.C.; a daughter, Beth Rector and her husband Mike, Jefferson; four grandchildren, Jason Wiley and his wife Ginger, Frederick, Md., Dana Christmas and her husband Kevin, Charlotte, N.C., Ross Rainey and his wife Maria, Jefferson, and Ellen Rector, Jefferson; eight great-grandchildren, Amelia, Braden, Adelyn, Elliot and Jesse Wiley, Will and Jackson Christmas and Harrison Rainey; two step-granddaughters, Mandy Carey and Jamie Walker; and two sisters, Hylon Beaty and Betty Williams.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Mausoleum in Anderson, S.C. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 29, at 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson, with visitation preceding the service from 2 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Jackson County Meals on Wheels or Jefferson First United Methodist Church.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.evansfunerhomeinc.com.
