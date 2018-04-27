Crews with Pittman Construction Company of Conyers, are set to begin resurfacing 6.27 miles of SR 11/US 129 on Sunday, April 29.
This project was awarded in October of 2017 and has a scheduled completion date of September 30. This project begins south of SR 11 Business and ends just north of the intersection with SR332 in Talmo.
Lane closures will occur in the evenings and overnight Mondays through Sundays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The resurfacing project totals $4.6 million
“Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors,” according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. “Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, pay attention and watch for workers.”
SR 11 resurfacing project nears
