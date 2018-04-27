Helen Gentry (04-26-18)

COMER - Virginia Helen Gentry, 94, passed away on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Gentry was born in Winder, Ga. on November 5, 1923, the daughter of the late Joseph Worley Dean and Bertie Lee Coile Dean. She was a seamstress having worked at Comer Manufacturing and a member of Meadow Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde L. Gentry; brothers, Dewitt Dean, Waymon Dean, Richard Dean, Jack Dean, Hugh Dean and James Dean; and sister, Lillian Dean.
Survivors include her sisters and brothers-in-law, Rachel and Hugh Bridges, Kannapolis, N.C., Charlotte and Kenneth Gunnells, Comer, Agnes and Furman Fitts, Danielsville, and Marie and Gene McElroy, Commerce; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Meadow Baptist Church on Saturday, April 28, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Sarna, Ms. Debra Christopher and Mr. Jason David officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until funeral hour. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Meadow Baptist Church, 6158 GA 191, Comer, GA 30629.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
