Dorothy Yearwood (04-24-18)

BETHLEHEM - Dorothy L. Pittman Yearwood, 93, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Mrs. Yearwood loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and visiting museums. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. E. "Jake" Yearwood.
Survivors include her sons, John. E. Yearwood and wife Susan, Lake Oconee, and David Yearwood and wife Amy, New York; brother, James Pittman and wife Mary, Virginia; grandchildren, Andrew Yearwood and wife Misty, Suwanee, Katie Stejback and husband Billy, Statham, Kelli Givens and husband Joel, South Carolina, Elizabeth Morgan and husband Brad, New York, J.D. Yearwood and wife Jamie, Denard Yearwood and Taylor Yearwood, all of North Carolina; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private memorial service and interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
The family would like to give a special "thank you" to AGAPE Hospice Care and Gateway Gardens Assisted Living for their wonderful care and kindness.
