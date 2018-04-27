Dorothy Yearwood (04-24-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, April 27. 2018

BETHLEHEM - Dorothy L. Pittman Yearwood, 93, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Mrs. Yearwood loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and visiting museums. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. E. "Jake" Yearwood.

Survivors include her sons, John. E. Yearwood and wife Susan, Lake Oconee, and David Yearwood and wife Amy, New York; brother, James Pittman and wife Mary, Virginia; grandchildren, Andrew Yearwood and wife Misty, Suwanee, Katie Stejback and husband Billy, Statham, Kelli Givens and husband Joel, South Carolina, Elizabeth Morgan and husband Brad, New York, J.D. Yearwood and wife Jamie, Denard Yearwood and Taylor Yearwood, all of North Carolina; and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private memorial service and interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

The family would like to give a special "thank you" to AGAPE Hospice Care and Gateway Gardens Assisted Living for their wonderful care and kindness.

Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements. http://www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.