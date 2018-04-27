George Petty Jr. (04-25-18)

JEFFERSON - George William Petty, Jr, 74, passed away on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Mr. Petty was born in Mount Vernon, N.Y., the son of the late George William and Catherine Hamilton Petty. Mr. Petty joined the United States Marine Corp at age 18 and served as a Private First Class in the Marine Fleet. He was employed by New York Telephone Company/Bell Atlantic from 1966 until 1994 and was a member of St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Petty, Jefferson; son, Michael Joseph Petty and wife Ellyne, Oakland, N.J.; daughter, Georganna Gullia and husband Emil, Atlanta; grandchildren, Kevin, Rachel, Shannon, Ronan and Evie; and sister, Janet Petty, Athens.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at Evans Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Pablo Perez officiating. The Family will receive friends Saturday, April 28, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home and from 4 until 8 p.m. at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marine Corp Scholarship Fund, 909 N. Washington Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22314, or call 703-549-0060 or to www.//tinyurl.com/marinescholarshipfund.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
