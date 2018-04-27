County commission candidates to participate in forum Wednesday

The six Republican candidates for the Barrow County Board of Commissioners will participate in a forum Wednesday, May 2.
The forum will be hosted by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce at 6:30 p.m. at the Colleen O. Williams Theater, 105 East Athens St., Winder. The candidates will field questions from the chamber's governmental affairs committee.
Commissioners Isaiah Berry (District 4), Billy Parks (District 5) and Ben Hendrix (District 6) are all running for re-election and are facing Republican primary opposition from Derek Cox, Debbie Reid and Deborah Lynn respectively.
The primary is May 22. None of the winners will face Democratic opposition in November.
Early voting for the primary election begins Monday at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder, and runs through May 18, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
