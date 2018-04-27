Jessie Mae Weaver (04-26-18)

Jessie Mae Bruce Weaver was born on January 30, 1933 and passed away peacefully in the company of her family on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
She was the oldest of two children born to tenant farmer parents Charlie and Ethel Bruce in rural Madison County, Ga. Graduating from Danielsville High School in 1950, she soon thereafter met and married her husband, Thomas Clark Weaver in August of 1950. They were married for 51 years. They established a household in Jefferson, Ga. for one year and then moved to Braselton, where she and Thomas worked and lived for the remainder of their lives. Thomas taught Vocational Agriculture at Braselton High, later Jackson County High School for many years, while Jessie Mae was a homemaker and loving mother of four children. As a school teacher's wife, she was active in PTA, Farm Bureau and other local organizations. As a Vocational Agriculture teachers wife, she was involved in the many activities of the local FFA chapter, including chicken barbeques and other fund-raising and food-related events. She was also the wife of a fire chief, as Thomas helped organize and served as the first chief of the West Jackson Volunteer Fire Department.
In 1956, she and Thomas purchased a small farm in Braselton that she helped manage, where the family produced broiler chickens, honeybees, cattle and peaches. She was a devoted Christian and member of Zion Baptist Church in Braselton, where she sang in the choir and served in various leadership capacities during her active membership there. During her later years she was a member of the Martha Friendship Class. Jessie Mae was an excellent cook and could be counted on to serve an outstanding meal whatever the occasion, with many of the basic ingredients provided by the family farm. Thanksgivings and Christmas celebrations at her home were always special occasions. She was a University of Georgia Bulldog fan, regularly attending home football games. She was an avid reader and enjoyed reading books of all genres. Following Thomas's retirement, they traveled to such places as New York, Branson, Missouri and Hawaii. She especially enjoyed spending time with her seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Her husband, Thomas Clark Weaver, and her younger brother, Thomas Charles Bruce, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, David Bruce (Shannon) Weaver, Auburn, Ala., Clark Edward (Gail) Weaver, Clayton, Ga., Linda King (Kenny), Troy, Ala., and Gay Maria (Scott) Martin, Athens, Ga. In addition to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 28, at Memorial Park East Funeral Home in Braselton at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center or Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Northeast Church, 2001 Cherry Drive, Braselton, Georgia 30517.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, Braselton, is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Jessie Mae Weaver (04-26-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry